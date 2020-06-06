|
John (Jack) Crosby, 79, of Binghamton, N.Y., died at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, N.Y. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Beffer) Crosby.
John was born in Muhlenberg, Pa., on Sept. 15, 1940, the son of the late Francis Crosby and Ruth Cragle. He was a graduate of North High School, Binghamton, N.Y. John went on to a 42-year career working at several positions for Azon Corp., from where he retired at the age of 62. John and Dorothy were endless supporters of the American Diabetes Association. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and most of all his annual fishing trips to Canada with "The Boys." He also enjoyed his annual summer vacations with Dorothy to various New Jersey beaches, at which they made many new friends that lasted up until his passing. Jack was always known for his wit and keen sense of humor. He always had a joke for anyone to listen to and would always be there if anyone needed a helping hand.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin and wife, Theresa, Scranton, Pa.; and Chris and better half, Lisa Tierno, Johnson City, N.Y.; sister, Cherie and husband, Norm Pelton, Zebulon, N.C.; nieces, Jolene Fries, Washington state; and Debra and husband, Dan Bunzy, Vestal, N.Y.; nephews, James and wife, Terry Matias, Wendell, N.C.; and Ronald Matias, Endicott, N.Y.; and longtime friend and Saturday morning coffee barista, Debbie Burke, Binghamton, N.Y.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements, Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, Binghamton, N.Y. Please visit Parsonsfuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2020