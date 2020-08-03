Home

Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
John D. Heid Jr.

John D. Heid Jr. Obituary

John D. Heid Jr., 29, of Archbald, died Sunday after an automobile accident. His longtime companion is Ava Marchese of Dickson City.

Born in Scranton on Jan. 23, 1991, son of Colleen Kane Heid, Simpson, and John D. Heid Sr. and his companion, Michelle Morcom, Archbald, he was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 2009. He was employed as a foreman at Stafursky Paving Co., Archbald.

He was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Powder Kegger's Sportman Club and the Sons of the American Legion Hricak McAndrew Post 869, and he enjoyed participating in the family traditions of making kielbasa.

Also surviving are a sister, Sarah Heid, Plano, Texas; a brother, Michael Heid, Archbald; paternal grandmother, Eleanor Heid, Archbald; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Kane, Plano, Texas; several aunts and uncles; and a niece, Kaia.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joseph Kane and George Heid Sr.

Funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Viewing will be private.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.


