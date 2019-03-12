Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Jack" Daniels. View Sign

John "Jack" Daniels, 86, of Carbondale, died Saturday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. His wife, the former Joan Elizabeth Walaski, died in 1996.



Born in Carbondale, son of the late Albano and Elvira "Reba" Panfili Daniels, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. He attended Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed for 18 years at General Motors in Rochester, N.Y., and, before retirement, he was employed for 23 years as a material handler at PPL Electric Utilities. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, Local 81. While living in New York, he was a volunteer fireman. Jack enjoyed going to the casino and betting on the horses.



Surviving are three sons, David Daniels, Carbondale; Christopher Daniels, Carbondale; and John Daniels and wife, Marianne, Crystal Lake; five grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan and Jared Daniels, Laura Wagner and Mia Yeager; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Albano Daniels and wife, Linda, Florida; a sister, Amelia Andrews and husband, Frank, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Daniels.



The funeral will be Thursday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.





55 Lincoln Avenue

Carbondale , PA 18407

55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale , PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close