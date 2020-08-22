Home

Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
(570) 876-3908
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Christ the King Parish
John David Plage Obituary

John David Plage, 66, of Panama City, Florida, passed peacefully into eternal life. He enjoyed his retirement to Florida even as he suffered from chronic, debilitating illnesses. Born Sept. 2, 1953, in Bay Shore, New York, he was a son of the late Andrew and Cecilia Slavik Plage. Prior to his retirement, he worked at the New York State Hospital.

Surviving are his loving sister, Dorothy Fitzgerald and husband, Mario, Jermyn; brother, Andrew Michael, New York; and dear friends and caretakers, Mary Ann and Paul Vaughn, Panama City, Fla.

Also preceding him in death were his sister, Marlene Devita; and a special caretaker/friend, Fern Vaughn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Christ the King Parish, Archbald. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the service at the funeral home. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Donations to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, Pa. To offer condolences, visit the funeral home website.


