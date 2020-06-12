|
John Dixon, 76, Chiefland, Fla., died June 4 after a battle with health issues.
John was born in 1943 in Binghamton, N.Y., and was raised on a dairy farm in Mount Pleasant Twp. He graduated high school in 1961 from Pleasant Mount Vocational High School and soon after married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Wildenstein, and they had four children. John was a dairy farmer in Wayne County and also in Wisconsin. Later, he was a truck driver and owned his own truck.
He enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, visiting friends and family, and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by a beloved brother, James; a son, David and his wife, Heather; a son, Douglas; a son, Brian and Joyce Carey; a daughter, Barbara and husband, Gary Holtsmaster; and his companion, Shirley McCrone. John was the grandfather of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; his mother, Nellie; his wife, Ruth; and his brother, Arthur.
A private celebration of life with family and close friends will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to .
Arrangements by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020