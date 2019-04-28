Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Drozdis. View Sign Service Information Frank M. Regan Funeral Home 715 Linden St. Scranton , PA 18510 (570)-344-6041 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Frank M. Regan Funeral Home 715 Linden St. Scranton , PA 18510 View Map Memorial service Following Services Frank M. Regan Funeral Home 715 Linden St. Scranton , PA 18510 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Drozdis, 48, Dickson City, died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was the beloved husband of Courtney Cummings Drozdis and the father of Dylan and Ethan Drozdis; Joshua and Kali Mulea; and Cailey Cummings, all of whom he adored, protected and provided for since the very day they came into and blessed his life.



Born in Peckville, the son of the late Joseph Drozdis Sr. and Mildred Hughes Drozdis, he attended Mid Valley High School. John was a hardworking man, strong, tireless and reliable, with a talent for welding in particular.



Personally, he truly loved being with his family and friends, who knew him to be kind, intelligent, funny, generous, helpful and trustworthy. You knew when John was in the room because he usually lit it up with his unique personality and million-watt smile. He also let it be known that he was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan, often loudly, and forever loyal.



John relished his role as husband and father and constantly supported his children in all of their sports, activities and passages in life. An avowed nature-lover, he especially enjoyed the peace and solitude of fishing and in taking long walks with his wife and dogs. John deeply experienced the highs and lows in life. He struggled privately, yet, he persevered gracefully. All told, John was a great man, with the biggest heart, and he will be sorely missed by every person whose life he has profoundly touched.



In addition to his mother, wife and children, John is survived by three sisters, Kathy Probst; Michele Lisowski (Brian); and Ellen Poans (Joe); a brother, Joe Drozdis; mother- in-law, Nancy Cummings; in-laws, Todd Cummings (Nicole); Karrie Klikus (John); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to his father, John was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Cummings.



A visitation and memorial service will be Monday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.



Family and friends may call from 6 until the commencement of the memorial service at 7:15.



Memorial contributions may be directed to an online fundraising effort established to financially support the family at this time of need, and can be found at

