John E. Faller Sr., 87, of South Canaan, died Sunday afternoon at home. His loving wife of 49 years, the former Esther Cobb, died in 2004.
Born Nov. 9, 1931, in Lake Ariel, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy Frisbie Faller. John was a construction worker and heavy machine operator for most of his life. He was a member of the Thomas A. Snook Post 6520 of Cortez and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Surviving are daughters, Theresa Bronson and her husband, Arthur, Waymart; and Bonnie Kraft and her husband, Timothy, Carbondale; sons, Ted Wilson and his wife, Debra, Waymart; John Faller Jr. and his wife, Cindi, Honesdale; Walter Faller and his wife, Judy, Scott Twp.; and William "Peanut" Faller and his wife, Kathy, Lake Ariel; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Karen Cobb and Florence Faller; many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Jazmin May Thompson; a sister, Florence Dayson; and brothers, Ronnie and Donny Faller.
Funeral service will be held today at 7 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with service by the Rev. Fred Snyder. Cremation to follow at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Private inurnment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
Friends may call today from 4 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Varden Conservation Area, checks made to PPFF and mail to Promised Land Sate Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown, PA 18426.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019