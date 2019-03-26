John E. Kudrich Sr., 96, of Carteret, N.J., passed away on Friday, March 22, at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison, N.J.
Born in Scranton, Pa., John had been a resident of Carteret since 1952 and was a proud United States Army veteran of World War II, being a Purple Heart recipient and was presented with the Insignia of Chevalier of the Legion of Honor as a veteran member of the American Society of the French Legion of Honor.
John was predeceased by his wife in 2018, Catherine Kudrich. Surviving are his children, John E. Kudrich Jr. and his wife, Janet; and Barbara Kudrich; grandchildren, Thomas Kudrich; Sandra Kudrich-Salemi and her husband, John; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Catherine Salemi; along with John's brother, Michael Kudrich.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading, NJ 07064.
Funeral services as well as interment will take place at a later date in Scranton, Pa. To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com.
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2019