Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Romano. View Sign Service Information Louis V Ciuccio Funeral Home 145 Moosic Rd Old Forge , PA 18518 (570)-457-2071 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home 145 Moosic Rd. Old Forge , PA View Map Funeral 9:30 AM Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home 145 Moosic Rd. Old Forge , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church 123 W. Grace St. Old Forge , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John E. Romano, 77, Old Forge, died Wednesday at home. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Biscontini Romano. The couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 1, 2018.



Born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Christopher and Eleanor VanVooris Romano, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the VFW Post 1227, Duryea. Before retirement, he was a computer programmer for Harper and Rowe Publishing Co. and Sears Logistics. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.



John's favorite pastimes included fishing and carpentry. He was an avid fisherman who went on many fishing adventures in Canada. He was most proud of the construction of his lake house in Montrose, which he built almost single-handedly.



Surviving in addition to John's wife are a son, John and wife, Kara; a daughter, Kimberly Hughes and husband, Dave, both of Old Forge; two sisters, Marian Crase and Marcia Bogar, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nicholas and wife, Iryna Romano; David and Madison Hughes; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.



Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge.



To leave an online condolence, or for directions, visit the funeral home's website at





John E. Romano, 77, Old Forge, died Wednesday at home. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Biscontini Romano. The couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 1, 2018.Born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Christopher and Eleanor VanVooris Romano, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the VFW Post 1227, Duryea. Before retirement, he was a computer programmer for Harper and Rowe Publishing Co. and Sears Logistics. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.John's favorite pastimes included fishing and carpentry. He was an avid fisherman who went on many fishing adventures in Canada. He was most proud of the construction of his lake house in Montrose, which he built almost single-handedly.Surviving in addition to John's wife are a son, John and wife, Kara; a daughter, Kimberly Hughes and husband, Dave, both of Old Forge; two sisters, Marian Crase and Marcia Bogar, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nicholas and wife, Iryna Romano; David and Madison Hughes; nieces and nephews.The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge.To leave an online condolence, or for directions, visit the funeral home's website at ciucciofuneralhome.com Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close