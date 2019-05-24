John E. Romano, 77, Old Forge, died Wednesday at home. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Biscontini Romano. The couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 1, 2018.
Born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Christopher and Eleanor VanVooris Romano, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the VFW Post 1227, Duryea. Before retirement, he was a computer programmer for Harper and Rowe Publishing Co. and Sears Logistics. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
John's favorite pastimes included fishing and carpentry. He was an avid fisherman who went on many fishing adventures in Canada. He was most proud of the construction of his lake house in Montrose, which he built almost single-handedly.
Surviving in addition to John's wife are a son, John and wife, Kara; a daughter, Kimberly Hughes and husband, Dave, both of Old Forge; two sisters, Marian Crase and Marcia Bogar, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nicholas and wife, Iryna Romano; David and Madison Hughes; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge.
To leave an online condolence, or for directions, visit the funeral home's website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2019