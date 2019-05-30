John E. "Jack" Roth, 90, Clifford Twp., died Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Pauline Laky.



Born July 17, 1928, in Oil City, the son of the late Frederick and Dorothy Beighley Roth, he was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1946 to 1948. He was a graduate of Mill Creek High School and received a bachelor's degree from Bucknell University and a master's degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University. He had been employed by PP&L for 38 years and, before retirement, he was vice-president of PP&L's Northern Division, Scranton, from 1978 to 1992. Jack served as past chairman of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and several other corporate and community organizations.



During his retirement, he was an avid hunter and golfer. He was a member of the Elk View Country Club at Crystal Lake and American Legion Post 221, Carbondale, and a former member of the Clemo Hunting and Fishing Club, Honesdale.



He is also survived by a daughter, Pamela L. Roth, Lakewood, Colo.; a daughter-in-law, Jane (John) Roth, Louisville, Ky.; two granddaughters, Lucy and Annie Roth, both of Louisville; three sisters-in-law, Ilona M. Laky, Northampton; Clara Laky, Shickshinny; and Stephanie Kish and husband, Thomas, Lehighton; a brother-in-law, Thomas Ferenchak, Northampton; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by two sons, John E. Roth Jr. and Mark D. Roth; two sisters, Evelyn Ferenchak; and Dorothy Bergquist and husband, Roger; and his former wife, Marilyn K. Roth.



Private arrangements were held at the convenience of the family from Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.



To share condolences with Jack's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the Clifford Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 10, Clifford, PA 18413.





