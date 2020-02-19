Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
John Edward Seiwell Obituary
John Edward Seiwell, 71, of Moosic Heights, died Tuesday evening at home. He and his wife, the former Virginia Handojo, had celebrated 15 years of marriage on Sept. 25.

Born in Weatherly, he was the son of the late Jean Margaret Hughes Cole and had served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. John was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish in South Scranton. Before retirement, he was employed by J&J Snack Foods in Moosic.

John loved to laugh, he loved his family and his friends.

Also surviving are three daughters, Roos Coffield, Dunmore; Amanda Jyasukma and her husband, Andry, Indonesia; and Amelia Panetti, Olyphant; two sons, Theo Kumala, Moosic Heights; and Teguh Tirta, Indonesia; six grandchildren, Trent and Isabella Coffield, Dunmore; Audie, Ardie and Aldry Jayasukma, and Javiero Erlander, all of Indonesia; a cousin, Patricia Hughes; best friends, Yulianti and Jessie Dean, Al Pringle, Jason Pniewski and Arthur Gronkowski; as well as several sisters, nieces and nephews, and family in Jakarta, Austria and Germany.

He was also preceded in death by a sister and several brothers.

A blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.

Friends may visit following the service until noon, at which time military honors will be held. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020
