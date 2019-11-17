|
John Evangelista of Taylor died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife of 51 years, JoAnn Nardella Evangelista, died Sept. 27.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Domenica Porcaro Evangelista. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are sons, John and wife, Taryn, Dunmore; and Brian and fiancée, Mary Hoover, Pittston Twp.; grandchildren, Alexa, Brynn, Chase and Zack; sisters, Roberta Chelak and husband, Tom; and Rosemary Evangelista; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael.
Private funeral services and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 17, 2019