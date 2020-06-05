|
John F. Davis, 73, of Honesdale, died Wednesday at his home. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Sheila Takacs. The couple married on Sept. 29, 1974.
Born Aug. 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert John and Ann Moylan Davis. He was a graduate of Western Wayne High School, where he excelled on the basketball court and was also a talented baseball player for the Wildcats. He continued his education and athletic career at SUNY Cobleskill, where he continued to excel in basketball and baseball.
John continued to be active in local sports, becoming a PIAA official for basketball and softball. He also enjoyed coaching his son and the Honesdale Eagles Teeners League baseball team with Fred Reisch.
John was the director of the Wayne County Park and Recreation Department and then became the athletic director at Western Wayne School District. He enjoyed his time at both, supporting local youth sports and became a staple at many local sporting events. He was inducted into the Wayne County Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
An avid golfer, he was a member of the Honesdale Golf Club and recently worked at the Pro Shop. John was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his son, Jay D. Davis and wife, Janelle, Newark, Del., and their children, Harper and Nora; his brother, Robert Davis and wife, Arleen, New Jersey; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Maureen Bonham and Ann Matoushek.
Due to the current public health policy, private funeral services will held at the convenience of his family. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Honesdale.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Memorial contributions may be made to Dyberry Day Camp, c/o ARC of Wayne County, P.O. Box 1121, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020