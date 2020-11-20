Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Forsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. (Jack) Forsey III


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. (Jack) Forsey III Obituary

John (Jack) F. Forsey III, 65, of Exeter passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born on Dec. 4, 1954, he was the son of the late John F. Jr. and Emma Jones Forsey.

He was a graduate of Plains High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver and also a die corrector for Hydro Extrusion, Mountain Top, where he devoted 40 years of service.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding his ATV and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved traveling to Jamaica, which he considered his "home away from home."

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, the former Joanne Hunsinger; daughter, Jacqueline, at home; son, Dennis and his wife, Kristine, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Brittany, Mariah and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Nestah, Jave and Kiara; and numerous friends and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Interment will be private.

Military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Honor Guard on Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -