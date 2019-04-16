Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. McGinley. View Sign

John F. McGinley, 80, Dunmore, died Sunday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife, the former Lenore Roman.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Lawrence P. and Mary Keenahan McGinley, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School, and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and its Holy Name Society. He had also served in the United States Army Reserve. Before retirement, he had been employed with the Eureka Printing Co. and SLC Graphics, where he was a lithographer. He was a member of the Irish American Men's Association, Uka-Vets, and served as past president of the local Graphics Communications International Union. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



A special thank you is extended to his nephew, Douglas Long.



Also surviving are daughters, Dennine Deitzer and husband, Michael, Peckville; Colleen McGinley, Throop; and Kieran Deckard and husband, Bill, Royersford, Pa.; grandchildren, Danielle, Eann, Matthew and Kayden; great-grandchildren, Clara, Natalie and Billy; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Novak; brother, Lawrence (Buddy); and niece, Barbara.



The funeral will be Wednesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, 18510.



318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

