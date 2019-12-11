|
|
John F. Mikloiche, 77, a lifelong resident of Dundaff, died Saturday at the Forest City Nursing Home after a battle with cancer. His wife is the former Myra Mikulak of Browndale.
Born March 8, 1942, in Dundaff, he was the son of the late Steve and Eva Parker Mikloiche. John was employed as an operating engineer at Corbisello Quarries, Vestal, N.Y., and was a member of the New York Operators Engineer Union.
He was a private truck owner contracted by Masters Concrete, Kingsley. He was a member of St. John Vianney Parish and an avid fisherman.
He is survived by sons, John and wife, Kim; Joseph; and Jeff and wife, Joan; daughter, Lynn Torrick and husband, Ronald; 11 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sisters, Rose Brink and Dorlene Pencek; brother, Steve; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael; brother, Peter; and sister, Eva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, 3615 State Route 106, Royal, celebrated by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
Viewing hours will be Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Clifford. To share condolences and photos with John's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, John requested donations to be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019