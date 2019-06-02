John F. Nafus, 74, Scranton, died Friday evening at Allied Hospice in Scranton after an illness.



Born June 7, 1944, in Scranton, son of the late Allan and Gladys (Davies) Nafus, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Before retirement, John was a member of IBEW Local 81, Scranton, for many years.



He was an avid fisherman, gardener and golfer. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his children, Heather N. Glore and husband, Paul-David Glore, Oak Park, Ill.; and Michael J. Nafus and wife, Kristin, Willow Grove; four grandchildren, Audrey, Reilly, Olivia and Maeve. John is also survived by his sisters, Judy Nafus and Beryl Astolfi, Dalton; Fay Davies, Butler; and Ann Copeland, Topeka, Kan.; as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Nafus.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson as officiating clergy. Interment and committal will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.



For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.





Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary