Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nafus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Nafus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. Nafus Obituary
John F. Nafus, 74, Scranton, died Friday evening at Allied Hospice in Scranton after an illness.

Born June 7, 1944, in Scranton, son of the late Allan and Gladys (Davies) Nafus, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Before retirement, John was a member of IBEW Local 81, Scranton, for many years.

He was an avid fisherman, gardener and golfer. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Heather N. Glore and husband, Paul-David Glore, Oak Park, Ill.; and Michael J. Nafus and wife, Kristin, Willow Grove; four grandchildren, Audrey, Reilly, Olivia and Maeve. John is also survived by his sisters, Judy Nafus and Beryl Astolfi, Dalton; Fay Davies, Butler; and Ann Copeland, Topeka, Kan.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Nafus.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson as officiating clergy. Interment and committal will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now