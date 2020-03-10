Home

Dr. John F. Rooney Obituary
Dr. John F. Rooney of Taylor entered into eternal rest Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Family and friends are invited to attend John's funeral, which will begin Friday, March 13, at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

Friends may call Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2020
