Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Slaboda. View Sign

John F. Slaboda, 98, of Dickson City, entered into eternal rest Friday morning at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Sadowski Slaboda, on May 18, 2012. They had been married for 66 years.



Born in Throop, the son of the late John and Bertha Tomasovitch Slaboda, he was a member of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Throop High School and attended Johnson School for cabinetry and carpentry. Following graduation, he worked at the Remington Arms Co. in Connecticut as a machinist. He was drafted into the United States



The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to his personal caregiver, Joseph Wargo, husband of his niece, who assisted and took care of John for many years. A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of AseraCare Hospice, especially Michael, Allison, Caitlin and Chrissy, who made John's last few months very comfortable and pleasant. Although he was a resident at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for only a short time, the staff was very kind and gentle with John, and he received excellent care during his final days.



Surviving are nieces, Elaine Slaboda, Throop; Maryann Coviello and husband, Anthony, Throop; Carol Wargo and husband, Joseph, Olyphant; and niece-in-law, Marjorie Slaboda. Also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen, George and Edward Slaboda; and his nephew, Stephen Slaboda Jr.



The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, Pa. Interment will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call Tuesday 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City, PA 18519.



For directions or to leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website.





John F. Slaboda, 98, of Dickson City, entered into eternal rest Friday morning at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Sadowski Slaboda, on May 18, 2012. They had been married for 66 years.Born in Throop, the son of the late John and Bertha Tomasovitch Slaboda, he was a member of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Throop High School and attended Johnson School for cabinetry and carpentry. Following graduation, he worked at the Remington Arms Co. in Connecticut as a machinist. He was drafted into the United States Army and served during World War II in the Pacific theater. Following the war, he worked several jobs, including as a cook at a few resorts in the Poconos and the Catskill Mountains. John was employed by the Trane Co. in Dunmore, as a foreman, retiring after 32 years. John was very devout in his Catholic faith and was very active at St. Mary's Visitation Church. He was a lector and one of the first Eucharistic ministers and a member of the Holy Name Society. He volunteered at the parish, accompanying many pastors over the years on first Friday Communion calls. He also assisted in the parish office, working with his wife, Marie, who was a parish secretary for many years. John was a member of Raymond Henry American Legion Post 327, Olyphant.The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to his personal caregiver, Joseph Wargo, husband of his niece, who assisted and took care of John for many years. A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of AseraCare Hospice, especially Michael, Allison, Caitlin and Chrissy, who made John's last few months very comfortable and pleasant. Although he was a resident at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for only a short time, the staff was very kind and gentle with John, and he received excellent care during his final days.Surviving are nieces, Elaine Slaboda, Throop; Maryann Coviello and husband, Anthony, Throop; Carol Wargo and husband, Joseph, Olyphant; and niece-in-law, Marjorie Slaboda. Also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen, George and Edward Slaboda; and his nephew, Stephen Slaboda Jr.The funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, Pa. Interment will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.Friends may call Tuesday 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City, PA 18519.For directions or to leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

(570) 489-6941 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close