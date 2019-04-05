John Fetsko, 93, Scranton, and formerly of Dunmore, died Wednesday in Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. His late wife was the former Monica Ann Kakareka.
Born in Dunmore, the son of the late John and Mary Juba Fetsko, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1943 and was a legacy life member of VFW Post 3474.
Surviving are a daughter, Michele Pica and husband, James, Greensburg; two granddaughters, Janelle and Natalie Pica, both of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Helen Breznak, Elizabeth Salva and Margaret Bistran; and two brothers, William and Joseph Fetsko, all of Dunmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore, by the Rev. Robert Lozinski. Interment will take place in Sacred Hearts Cemetery in the Minooka Section of Scranton.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna County Food Bank.
To send an online condolence, visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2019