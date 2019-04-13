Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Fetsko. View Sign

John Fetsko, 93, Scranton and formerly of Dunmore, died Wednesday in Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. His late wife was the former Monica Ann Kakareka.



Born in Dunmore, the son of the late John and Mary Juba Fetsko, he served proudly in the United States Navy during WWII as a baker third class aboard the U.S.S. Arkansas. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1943 and was a Legacy Life member of VFW Post 3474.



Surviving are a daughter, Michele Pica and husband, James, Greensburg; two granddaughters, Janelle and Natalie Pica, both of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Helen Breznak, Elizabeth Salva and Margaret Bistran; and two brothers, William and Joseph Fetsko, all of Dunmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by an infant son, David; and sister, Anna Wright.



The funeral was held last Saturday by the Rev. Robert Lozinski in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. and burial with full military honors took place in Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Scranton.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna County Food Bank.





John Fetsko, 93, Scranton and formerly of Dunmore, died Wednesday in Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. His late wife was the former Monica Ann Kakareka.Born in Dunmore, the son of the late John and Mary Juba Fetsko, he served proudly in the United States Navy during WWII as a baker third class aboard the U.S.S. Arkansas. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1943 and was a Legacy Life member of VFW Post 3474.Surviving are a daughter, Michele Pica and husband, James, Greensburg; two granddaughters, Janelle and Natalie Pica, both of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Helen Breznak, Elizabeth Salva and Margaret Bistran; and two brothers, William and Joseph Fetsko, all of Dunmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by an infant son, David; and sister, Anna Wright.The funeral was held last Saturday by the Rev. Robert Lozinski in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. and burial with full military honors took place in Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Scranton.Memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna County Food Bank. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close