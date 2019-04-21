Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Francis Dzwieleski. View Sign

John Francis Dzwieleski, 71, of Brick, N.J., passed away on April 15, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.



John was born in Scranton, March 1948, and was raised in Dickson City, a neighboring suburb. After honorable service to his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps, during the Vietnam War (1968-1969), John joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 in 1970 (retired 2004). He married in 1973 and, later, moved to Brick in 1977. John was a life member of VFW Post 8867, American Legion Post 348 and the now retired Chapter PA 11. He was also a member of the Brick Elks for 14 years.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Isidore and Carmella Dzwieleski; his stepmother, Gene Dzwieleski; as well as his sister, Sister Rose Ellen.



Surviving are his wife of 45 years, JoAnn Dzwieleski; daughter, Erin Leigh Dzwieleski; son, John Thomas Dzwieleski and his wife, Sara; two brothers, Joseph and Isidore (Carol) Dzwieleski; a sister, Marie Swatt; as well as five grandchildren, Rhiannon, Shannon, Anthony, Ava Mae and John Aiden.



Cremation was private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick, NJ 08723.



Interment will take place at a later date.





Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2019

