John Francis Gallagher, 92, passed away at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, on Saturday. John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jennie, on Dec. 10, 2000. He was raised in the Scranton-Dunmore area, spent most of his life in Cherry Hill, N.J., and his remaining days close to his family.Born in Dunmore, son of the late James and Bridget Crane Gallagher, John was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War . He was a survivor when the Minesweeper USS Partridge struck a mine on Feb. 22, 1951, and sank in the Wonsan Harbor, North Korea. Eight of her crew were killed, six were injured and 20 survived. He recounted being picked up unconscious from the icy waters. He continued his service at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard and completed more than 37 years of federal service as an electrical engineering tech. All who knew John were aware of his deep devotion to fellow veterans and love of his country.Surviving are his grandchildren: grandson, Jesse Gallagher, Bozeman, Mont.; and granddaughter, Colleen Silva; great-grandchildren, Jake, Abigail, Alexis Silva, Moscow; grandson, Jonathan Gallagher and wife, Daria; great-granddaughter: Genevieve, Moscow; three sisters, Jean Aronson, Scranton; Mary Farley, Dunmore; and Shirley Martin, Old Forge; a daughter-in-law, Ann Marie Gallagher, Gouldsboro. He was blessed to have numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who were close to their "Uncle Jack" during his life.He was preceded in death by one son, John P. Gallagher; one brother, James Gallagher; and his sister, Beatrice Powell.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, by Monsignor William Feldcamp.Friends may call Wednesday from 9 until time of Mass at the church. Interment with military honors at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.The family would like to thank St. Mary's Villa Skilled Nursing and Rehab staff and the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Scranton, PA 18510. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2019

