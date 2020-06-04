|
John Francis "Butch" Kane, Middletown, N.Y., passed away on May 30, 2020. He was 75 years old.
He was the son of the late John and Marcella Kane. John was born on July 13 in Rahway, N.J., and grew up in Dunmore, Pa., surrounded by a large close-knit family of aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School, in Scranton, Pa., University of Scranton, Fordham University and the State University of New York at New Paltz with degrees in philosophy, social work, administration as well as other academic certificates that he obtained throughout his career.
John was a beloved educator and administrator throughout Orange County. His 30+ year career was spent touching the lives of so many at Pius, Orange-Ulster BOCES, Pine Bush Central School District and lastly at Inspire Kids. He was a staunch advocate for the rights of all learners and fought strongly for the inclusion of students with disabilities in mainstream classrooms and academic programs. His compassion for those less fortunate was tireless and generated from his faith and caring nature. A gentle giant, he could always be counted on for his strength and leadership in challenging times, never afraid to say hard truths, make the tough decision or just be an active listener you could count on for advice or council, all which usually ended with a smile and sense of positivity for the future.
An avid golfer and sports lover, John was beyond dedicated to his favorite teams, Notre Dame and the New York Yankees - two institutions he was loyal to in good times and bad. He enjoyed reading, summers at the pool and beach and the genuine enjoyment of being in the company of friends and family.
John is survived by his devoted and cherished wife of 43 years, Eileen; his daughter, Lauren; his son, John and wife, Nicole; along with his niece, Jessica Zverin and husband, Kory. His treasured grandchildren, Anna and Jack Kane, were the light of his life. John also leaves behind his sister, Connie Libassi and husband, Carmen; his brother, Jim Kane and wife, Su; and brother, Jerry Kane. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathryn Ann Kane. He also had many nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends with beautiful families that overwhelmed him with joy.
In lieu of donations, we ask that everyone be kind and love one another and find ways to "Pay it Forward" as Butch would have wanted. A Mass and memorial service to celebrate John's life will follow this summer.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020