Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home
301 Chestnut St.
Dunmore, PA 18512
570-344-4714
John Francis (Jack) McDonough

John Francis (Jack) McDonough Obituary

Jack McDonough, 87, of Dunmore, quietly passed away Sunday afternoon surrounded by his family. His wife was the former Ellen McAllister. The couple had been married more than 58 years prior to her death in 2016.

Born in Dunmore, son of the late John and Mary Swetz McDonough, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1951. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. He served in the United States Army as a corporal during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a salesman for Caljean Vending.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Mulloth and Allied Hospice for their compassionate care.

Jack is survived by a daughter, Rosanne Fisne and husband, Joseph Fisne, of Olyphant; three sons, James and wife, Kimberly, of St. Augustine, Fla.; Jack and wife, Kelly, of Dunmore; Bill, of Dunmore; a sister, Margaret and husband, Charles Morell, Dunmore; brother-in-law, Andrew Yurkanin, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Brian, Marianne; Sean and wife, Katherine Fisne; Jamie and wife, Stephanie; Matthew, Christopher, Jack, Kayleigh, Megan, Billy McDonough; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Joshua and Connor; many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Jack was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill; sister-in-law, Cathy; sisters, Mary and husband, Tony Scaran; Jane Yurkanin; and grandson, Michael McDonough.

The funeral was held yesterday with private graveside funeral rites by the Rev. Kevin Mulhern and full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carissa Dartt Scholarship Fund, c/o 119 Harrison St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

Arrangements by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.


