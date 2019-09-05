|
|
John G. Marsico, 89, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. His wife, the former Mildred M. "Sis" Stanton, died in 2007.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Anthony and Josephine Iera Marsico, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. John was an Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. Before retirement, John was the owner and operator of Marsico and Sons Tailors, Park Place, Carbondale.
He was an avid baseball fan and a lover of animals.
Surviving are a brother, Mario Marsico, Cary, North Carolina; a grandson, Michael J. Stanton and wife, Mary Ellen, Carbondale; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Stanton; a daughter, Mary Catherine Bullock; two sisters, Roseann and Louise Marsico; and a brother, Nicholas Marsico.
The funeral will be Friday in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a blessing service at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the In Pursuit of Grace Animal Charity, P.O. Box 20165, Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019