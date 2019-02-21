Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Voytko. View Sign

John G. Voytko, 76, of Spring Brook Twp., went peacefully home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, Feb. 19, 2019. His loving wife of 53 years, Kathryn "Kathy" (Karle) Voytko, was by his side.



Born in Scranton, on Nov. 11, 1942, he was the son of late John and Anna (Chapla) Voytko. John was a 1960 graduate of St. Ann's Monastery and earned a bachelor of science master of science from the University of Scranton. He was an extremely hard worker and dedicated educator at Riverside High School, Taylor, where he taught mathematics for 37 years, before retiring in 2001. Known as the "Master," he was loved and admired by all whom he taught and worked with over the years. John had exceptional enthusiasm for teaching, which will never be forgotten. He received the Rose Kelly Award for outstanding teacher and was the Mathematics Department chairperson, REA building representative and negotiator and member of NEA, PSEA, REA, PCTM, NECTM and PSERS.



In addition to his successful career, John was a devout Catholic who was very active in his church and received the Bishop Neumann Award. He dedicated his time and talent as a religious education teacher, an adult education coordinator, a member of the men's and funeral choirs; an extraordinary minister of communion, which included the homebound; a Eucharistic adorer; and St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home volunteer.



John was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout Troop 50; Troop 132 committeeman, merit badge councilor and religious award chairman. He was also very active in the Little League, Teener League, Missy League, as well as a Biddy Basketball coach and member of the Moscow Sportsmen Club and NRA.



John will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He truly enjoyed every moment spent with his family. There was always a story to be told about his life experiences, which we all sometimes heard more than once. John genuinely enjoyed people and could carry a conversation with anyone, anywhere, on any topic. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him in an elevator, the amateur comedian would always entertain. John appreciated and respected nature and the outdoors by participating in his favorite activities: baseball, scuba diving and golf. During his retirement years, he enjoyed sleeping in, traveling and cruising. But most of all, he loved dating his wonderful and amazing wife, Kathy. Their love for each other is and will always be forever - a true love story.



Surviving are his seven children, daughter, Debra Oliveri and husband, AJ, Trucksville; son, John Paul Voytko and wife, Lisa, Spring Brook Twp.; daughter, Kathryn Moceyunas and husband, Joseph, Jenkins Twp.; daughter, Karen Kay and husband, Jonathan, Boyers; son, Stephen Voytko and wife, Melissa, Cessnock, Australia; daughter, Linda Oliveri and husband, Philip, Peckville; and daughter, Maria Voytko, Old Forge. He was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Mario Oliveri, Anthony Oliveri, Vincent Oliveri, Gabriella Roebuck, Domenic Oliveri, Richard Antonio, Elliot Kay, Lillian Kay and Aaron Kay; and one great-granddaughter, Rosie Oliveri. Also surviving are his five siblings, Paul Voytko and wife, Millie; Jerome Voytko; Mary Sue Brittle and husband, Bill; Roseanne Connor and husband, Robert; Edward Voytko and wife, Elena; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.



The family would like to express gratitude to both Dr. Robert Kaville and Dr. Chris Dressel for their care and support throughout the years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St. in Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.



Viewings will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp.; and Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at the Church of St. Catherine of Siena.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.



To share your fondest memories of John, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

John G. Voytko, 76, of Spring Brook Twp., went peacefully home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, Feb. 19, 2019. His loving wife of 53 years, Kathryn "Kathy" (Karle) Voytko, was by his side.Born in Scranton, on Nov. 11, 1942, he was the son of late John and Anna (Chapla) Voytko. John was a 1960 graduate of St. Ann's Monastery and earned a bachelor of science master of science from the University of Scranton. He was an extremely hard worker and dedicated educator at Riverside High School, Taylor, where he taught mathematics for 37 years, before retiring in 2001. Known as the "Master," he was loved and admired by all whom he taught and worked with over the years. John had exceptional enthusiasm for teaching, which will never be forgotten. He received the Rose Kelly Award for outstanding teacher and was the Mathematics Department chairperson, REA building representative and negotiator and member of NEA, PSEA, REA, PCTM, NECTM and PSERS.In addition to his successful career, John was a devout Catholic who was very active in his church and received the Bishop Neumann Award. He dedicated his time and talent as a religious education teacher, an adult education coordinator, a member of the men's and funeral choirs; an extraordinary minister of communion, which included the homebound; a Eucharistic adorer; and St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home volunteer.John was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout Troop 50; Troop 132 committeeman, merit badge councilor and religious award chairman. He was also very active in the Little League, Teener League, Missy League, as well as a Biddy Basketball coach and member of the Moscow Sportsmen Club and NRA.John will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He truly enjoyed every moment spent with his family. There was always a story to be told about his life experiences, which we all sometimes heard more than once. John genuinely enjoyed people and could carry a conversation with anyone, anywhere, on any topic. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him in an elevator, the amateur comedian would always entertain. John appreciated and respected nature and the outdoors by participating in his favorite activities: baseball, scuba diving and golf. During his retirement years, he enjoyed sleeping in, traveling and cruising. But most of all, he loved dating his wonderful and amazing wife, Kathy. Their love for each other is and will always be forever - a true love story.Surviving are his seven children, daughter, Debra Oliveri and husband, AJ, Trucksville; son, John Paul Voytko and wife, Lisa, Spring Brook Twp.; daughter, Kathryn Moceyunas and husband, Joseph, Jenkins Twp.; daughter, Karen Kay and husband, Jonathan, Boyers; son, Stephen Voytko and wife, Melissa, Cessnock, Australia; daughter, Linda Oliveri and husband, Philip, Peckville; and daughter, Maria Voytko, Old Forge. He was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Mario Oliveri, Anthony Oliveri, Vincent Oliveri, Gabriella Roebuck, Domenic Oliveri, Richard Antonio, Elliot Kay, Lillian Kay and Aaron Kay; and one great-granddaughter, Rosie Oliveri. Also surviving are his five siblings, Paul Voytko and wife, Millie; Jerome Voytko; Mary Sue Brittle and husband, Bill; Roseanne Connor and husband, Robert; Edward Voytko and wife, Elena; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.The family would like to express gratitude to both Dr. Robert Kaville and Dr. Chris Dressel for their care and support throughout the years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St. in Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.Viewings will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp.; and Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at the Church of St. Catherine of Siena.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.To share your fondest memories of John, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.