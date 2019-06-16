|
John Girvan Muncie Jr., 84, of Pawleys Island, S.C., passed away Friday, June 14, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Scranton, Pa.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843-651-1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019