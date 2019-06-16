Home

John Girvan Muncie Jr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Girvan Muncie Jr. Obituary
John Girvan Muncie Jr., 84, of Pawleys Island, S.C., passed away Friday, June 14, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Scranton, Pa.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

For further family information, online condolences and memorials, please visit www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843-651-1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019
