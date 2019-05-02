Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Gustatis. View Sign Service Information Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc 1660 N Main Ave Scranton , PA 18508 (570)-346-7336 Send Flowers Obituary

John Gustatis, 80, of North Scranton, died peacefully from cancer on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his loving family, in his home.



John was born in Scranton, Pa., on Jan. 5, 1939, to the late Anthony and Anna Karis Gustaitis. After serving in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962, he raised his two children in Durham, Conn., where he worked for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and retired in 1996 back in Scranton.



He was a member of the Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, Lithuanian Tauras Club, Scranton Pool Club and also relished the time spent outdoors cultivating his beautiful gardens. However, as a family man, he was undoubtedly most proud of being a father and grandfather and loved spending time with them.



Those left to cherish his memory include a son, John and wife, Donna, of Otisfield, Maine; a daughter, Karis and husband, John, of Durham, Conn.; five grandchildren, Alexandra, Emma and Morgan Kuehnle; John III and Todd Gustaitis; brother, Anthony, of Erdenheim, Pa.; brother, Albert, of Wilmington, Del.; and a number of nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor.



The family would also like to thank the VA Medical Center of Wilkes-Barre for its outstanding care as well as his home care nurses, Leslie Yuhas and Stacey Barletta, for the genuine love and compassion they showed John during his final months.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, 1660 N. Main Ave. Mass with military honors will be at 11 at the Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, with the Rev. Walter A. Placek, Ph.D., as celebrant. A military honors interment will be at the convenience of the family in the parish cemetery, Clarks Green.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, 1743 N. Sumner Ave.





