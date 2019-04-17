Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Loomis. View Sign

John H. Loomis, 81, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Monday at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor, after an illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Marion Reid Loomis, on Feb. 9, 2010.



Born Dec. 9, 1937, and raised in West Scranton, son of the late John R. and Anne Swallow Loomis, John was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. A career-long pharmacist, he would earn his Bachelor of Science from the Philadelphia School of Pharmacy before enlisting in the United States Army, before his honorable discharge in 1966.



After working for the Percy-Davis Pharmacy in West Scranton he would go on to open, own and operate the Loomis Pharmacy, also in West Scranton, before ultimately retiring from Sheeley's Drug Store.



Deeply religious and strictly devoted to his Lord and Savior, John spent much of his life trying to spread Jesus' word to others, including through door-to-door ministry. The epitome of selfless, his life's mission was to do for others. He was an active volunteer at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen and for many years he also served as a Cub Scout leader. Kind, caring, giving and faithful, John's legacy will long live on through his adoring family. He will forever be missed.



He is survived by three children, Lori Cooney; and Linda Kerecman and husband, Robert, all of Scranton; and John Loomis and wife, Lindsay, Dickson City; five grandchildren, Justin Cognetti and wife, Jenna; Victor Cognetti and wife, Stacey; Ann Shafer and husband, Robert; Alexandra Kerecman and John Loomis; five great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Emily Shafer, Jake, Taylor and Olivia Cognetti; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Paul Cooney; and siblings, James Loomis and Marjorie Bolin.



His family expresses its appreciation to Riverside Center's entire staff, especially the first floor unit, for treating John as if he was a member of their own family. They'll be forever grateful.



Blessing services on Saturday with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., will be private.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to either St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, c/o 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to St. Joseph's Center - Children Fund, c/o 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.





