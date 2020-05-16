Home

John H. (Jack) Munley

John H. (Jack) Munley, 93, of Archbald, died Wednesday at his home. He was the widower of Joanne Horan Munley, who died in 2015.

Jack was born in Archbald on Feb. 16, 1927, son of the late James and Agnes Healey Munley. He was a lifetime member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald. He was a graduate of Archbald High School, and attended the Merchant Marine Academy and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a retired boiler operator for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Ellen and husband, Paul Hamer, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Katie and husband, Joseph Pacifico, of Peckville; two sons, John and wife, Anne, Ardmore; and Brian and wife, Ingrid, of Asheboro, N.C.; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Caviston and husband, Tony, Florida; and Patricia Horan, Carbondale; brother-in-law, William Horan and wife, Patricia, Conyngham; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Clarke and Rosemary Munley; and two brothers, James and William.

Graveside services were held in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, Scranton.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.

Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020
