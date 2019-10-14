|
John H. Patterson III "John John," 28, of Mount Cobb, Pa., died Friday surrounded by his loving family. John was raised in Jefferson Twp. and will be missed by all who knew him. John was a very giving person and would always be there if you needed him.
John was so proud to be a firefighter. He has been a member of the Jefferson Twp. Volunteer Fire Company since the age of 14. He was honored as Firefighter of the Year in 2017. He earned his Firefighter I certification, and gave countless hours back to his community as well as countless hours training to improve his skills.
John attended North Pocono School District from K through 12th grade. He was a 2009 graduate of North Pocono High School, and as a senior was voted "Nicest Eyes" by his classmates. John played football for the North Pocono Jr. Trojans and the North Pocono Varsity Trojans. He played for the Jefferson Twp. Little League and played on many All Star teams. In his free time John enjoyed riding his dirt bike and enjoyed taking many trips to Aruba. He leaves behind his beloved dog "Max." They were both so excited to see each other after work, and he loved giving Max hugs. John was a fireworks enthusiast, and enjoyed putting on displays for family and friends.
John worked in his younger years with his father and godfather at Puchalski Inc., and he worked with R&R Donati and Fastenal before joining a great group of co-workers at New Story in Throop as a maintenance technician. John loved going to work every day. During hunting season, he worked at Smokin' Joes with friends where he enjoyed cutting deer.
Surviving are his parents, John and Carol Patterson; his loving sisters, Jessica Patterson-Cassidy and husband, John Cassidy; Kelly Patterson and companion, James Skaluba; and Kristie Mae Patterson, to which words cannot explain the love they shared; nephews, Brandon Cassidy and C.J. Bentler, who he shared many fun times with; his niece, Siara Wright and companion, Darion Williams; and great-nephew, Isaac Carter. He had the greatest of adventures with his cousins, Brian McLaughlin and fiancée, Gina Nuzzo; and Jennifer and Danielle Malefsky; also, dear cousins, Joseph, Little Joey, Crystal and Anthony Carlucci; many loving aunts and uncles; and he had a very special place in his heart for his Aunt JoAnn and Uncle Ricki. He also loved and will be dearly missed by his godson, Caden McLaughlin; and his godparents, Larry and Roxanne Puchalski.
John was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents whom he loved dearly.
John's wishes were honored by donating his organs to the Gift of Life donor program. John's family would like to thank Trish, John's donor representative for her gentle and loving care during this process, as well as the nurses and doctors who helped make this possible.
Words cannot describe how much John "John John" will be missed. To all the Moms and Dads reading this, hug and kiss your children every day, it matters.
A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, Pa. Fireman honors will be conducted by the North Pocono Mutual Aid Honor Guard.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday from 2 until 8 p.m. at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa.
Interment and Rite of Committal will be conducted at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019