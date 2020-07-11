Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
John "Jack" Anthony Gex Henry, formerly of Endicott, New York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. He would have been 83 this past Friday.

Funeral services will not be held at this time. There will be a future burial with his parents and brother in Ghent, Kentucky.

Jack was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to Virginia and Ellis Henry on July 10, 1937. He went to school at Phillips Andover Academy boarding school in Massachusetts and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1959. He eloped with the love of his life, Carol Anne Kucen, in 1958 and they moved to New York where Jack worked for IBM as one of the first computer programmers. They had three children, Craig, Brooke and Katharine.

IBM took them to The Hague, Netherlands, where Carol lived out her days from 1979-2018, while Jack remained in New York state until his stroke in 2006, when he moved to Allied Terrace Senior Living in Scranton to be closer to his daughter, Brooke. He spent his final year at Elmcroft of Mid Valley in Blakely, surrounded by the wonderful staff that have a special place in his heart.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Ellis; his brother, Patrick; and his ex-wife, Carol.

Jack is survived by his children, Craig and his wife, Holly Henry, Albany, New York; Brooke and her husband, Mark Miller, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; and Katharine and her husband, Gavin DeLitizia, Marlboro, New Jersey; grandchildren, Sarah Henry; Josh and his wife, Melanie Henry; Kyle and his husband, Jeffrey Miller-Bright; Eryn Miller, and Gavin and Alyssa DeLitizia; sister, Francee Willis, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Rachael, Logan and Mason Henry; as well as several nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

Jack was known for his meticulous schedules and his love of sweets, especially ice cream and bananas. He made the "man bag" a thing before it was fashionable. Nobody needed an Encyclopedia Britannica around him because he knew all the most abstract facts. He was a world class bridge player, an avid reader and lover of science fiction, as well as a master of trivial pursuit. "Well the answer looks easy, how about the question."

He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


