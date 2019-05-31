Jack McClure, of Jefferson Twp., passed away at Allied Hospice just one day shy of his 81st birthday, May 28, 2019.



He was born May 29, 1938, in Stratford, Conn., the second son of John and Marion McClure. After graduating Stratford High School in 1956, he joined the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged after two years of service.



He was briefly married to Louise Margaret Annuzzi, of Bridgeport, Conn., on June 18,1960. The marriage was dissolved, producing one son, John.



While employed by Schick Razor, he met fellow co-worker and was united in marriage to Dorothy Helene Krager, formerly of Scranton, Pa., on Oct. 24, 1969, in Milford, Conn. The marriage produced two sons, Shawn and Keith.



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; and two sons, John and wife, Michelle, of West Haven, Conn.; Shawn and wife, Jena, of Cooper City, Fla. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jessica, Dante, Zoe, Lola, Quinn; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his parents, John and Marion; infant son, Keith; one brother, Andrew; and one sister, Lynn Volk.



Mr. McClure retired in 2011 as a road crew laborer/equipment operator for Jefferson Twp. During retirement, he became an avid poker player, fine-tuning his skills in many poker tournaments. He was often seen throughout Jefferson Twp., having coffee with the friends at the township building, gas station and visiting many neighbors and friends, telling stories and jokes. He was a lifelong New York Jets fan that loved the highs and lows of the team that only a Jet fan could love and understand.



A visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.





Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2019