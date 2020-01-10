Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Corpus Christi Parish
West Pittston, PA
View Map
John Hetro


1949 - 2020
John Hetro Obituary
John Hetro of West Pittston died Wednesday.

Born Sept. 25, 1949, he was the son of the late John and Sophia Hetro. A graduate of Wyoming Area High School, John served in the United States Navy aboard the destroyer USS Taussig and later as a 2nd class petty officer draftsman and transferred to the submarine force.

John worked for Johnson Controls Inc. as a draftsman engineer for 32 years and later for NRG Controls as an engineer for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Claire Adrian Hetro; daughters, Leah Scholtis and husband, Michael, Bloomsburg; Amy Washo and husband, Jason, Old Forge, and his fourth grandson expected in March.

He was also preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine Byerly, Arlene Hetro and Andrea Hetro; brother, Leonard Hetro; and three grandsons, John, Elijah and Andrew Washo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. Family and friends are invited to go directly to the church. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020
