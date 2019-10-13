Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
John Hevers
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
John Hevers


1956 - 2019
John Hevers Obituary
John Hevers, 63, of Jefferson Twp., passed away on Monday. His wife is the former Carol Franks. The couple had been married 34 years.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John Francis Hevers and Arla Virginia Jones Hevers. John was a 1974 graduate of Abington Heights High School and a member of the Chinchilla United Methodist Church. He was a longtime employee of Thomson Consumer Electronics.

John was a loving husband and a caring father who was immensely proud of his children. His granddaughters brought him great joy. He enjoyed playing golf and watching his "beloved Mets."

John was blessed with many friends, most of them being lifelong friends of 35 years or more. He truly cherished each and every one of them. He was always up for a party, picnic or any get- together to share good times with his friends. He will be missed very much.

Also surviving are daughters, Tricia Hevers, Arlington, Va., and Kimberly Freyburger and her husband, Tim, Arcade, N.Y.; son, John Gerald, at home; granddaughters, Olivia and Allison Freyburger; sister, Nancy Moore and her husband, John, Orlando Fla.; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Pax.

A funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Karen Rickaby. Friends may visit from 10 to 11. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 13, 2019
