|
|
John Michael Hoban Sr., 59, of Jessup, lost his battle with cancer on May 11 under the care of the Allied Services Hospice Unit.
John was born in Scranton, Pa. He was the second of eight children born to Mary Ellen Mackrell Hoban.
Affectionately known by his childhood nickname, Bunt, John was a graduate of Mid Valley High School, class of 1978. John was a welder by trade and was employed out of high school by Trane Co., where he worked for many years. After Trane closed their doors, he worked various construction jobs, most recently for MV Bottling Co.
John had a passion for service. Since he was a teenager, John was a volunteer for Station 26 Olyphant Fire Department and Ambulance 26-9. Later, John became assistant fire chief of Eureka Hose Co. #4.
John is survived by his one and only son, John Michael Jr. of South Abington Twp.; his brothers, Edward "Ted" of Olyphant, James of Moosic and Joseph (Kathy) of Old Forge; his sisters, Cathy Hoban of Dickson City, Helen Hudak (David) of Chapman Lake and Mary Schultz (John) of Scranton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen; father, Edward; and his brother, William Hoban.
"We Love You, We Do." Your family and friends loved you and will miss you always and forever!
Our entire family would like to express our deepest appreciation to Melissa and all of the other medical professionals on the second floor of Allied. We couldn't have done this without any of you. Thank you!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held by the family. A Mass will be scheduled at a later date at the Holy Cross Church, Olyphant, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020