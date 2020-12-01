Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
John Howey
John Howey III Obituary

John Howey III, 60, died Wednesday at Allied Skilled Nursing, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Margaret Howells Howey. He graduated from Scranton Technical High School. John was a Journeyman Printer at Specialty Printer and Kappa Graphics for 23 years. 

He is survived by his sisters, Betty Labinski, Wilhelmina Zupancic and Margaret Fox; also, Jean Marie Howey and their children, Erica Meade and husband, Eddie; Kayla Howey, Bryan Howey, Megan Howey, Elizabeth Howey and husband, Kyle Berbick; Kyle Howey and Brandon Howey. He had 19 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Paul and Keith Howey.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Allied Services for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Allied Skilled Nursing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


