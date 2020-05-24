|
John J. Barkowski, 73, of Eynon, died Wednesday at Julia Ribaudo Health Care, Lake Ariel.
John was born in Peckville on May 3, 1947, son of the late Walter and Catherine Douglas Barkowski. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a retired employee of Career Link.
John loved model trains and was a member of the Hudson Model Railroad Club.
Surviving are several cousins.
Interment and graveside services will be held Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020