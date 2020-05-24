Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for John Barkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Barkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Barkowski Obituary
John J. Barkowski, 73, of Eynon, died Wednesday at Julia Ribaudo Health Care, Lake Ariel.

John was born in Peckville on May 3, 1947, son of the late Walter and Catherine Douglas Barkowski. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a retired employee of Career Link.

John loved model trains and was a member of the Hudson Model Railroad Club.

Surviving are several cousins.

Interment and graveside services will be held Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -