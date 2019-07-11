John J. Barrett Jr., 70, Scranton, died Tuesday at home.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late John Sr. and Dolores Fawcett Barrett, he was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School and the University of Scranton. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, West Scranton. Before retirement, he was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. John was a devoted Catholic who attended daily Mass.



He was a good friend to his family and neighbors and was always willing to lend a hand.



Surviving are his siblings, Joseph Barrett and wife, Theresa; Michael Barrett and wife, Lisa; Mary Kay Krupskas and husband, John; Carol Ann Stezar and husband, Thomas; and Sharon Barrett-Kirby; nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Barrett.



A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. by the Rev. Simon Harkins, pastor, in St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 1703 Jackson St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



There will be no calling hours. All are asked to go directly to the church Friday morning.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019