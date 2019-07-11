John J. Benke of Scranton died peacefully in his sleep Monday, July 8, 2019, at home.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Russell Sr. and Marie Switala Benke. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1978. Prior to his sickness, he was employed by Hertz and was a member of Teamsters Local Union 229.



John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved dirt-track racing, a passion he shared with his niece and nephew, and, above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Surviving are his spouse, Loureen Benke, Dunmore; daughter, Megan Benke and fiancé, Shameek Harrison, Scranton; grandchildren, Niko, Stella, Tayte and Teegan; siblings, Nancy Morgan and husband, James; Russell Benke Sr. and wife, Jennifer, all of Scranton; and Carl Benke and wife, Marietta, Harrisburg; several nephews and a niece.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Benke.



A celebration of John's life will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 5 until time of service.



Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019