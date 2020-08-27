Home

Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church
First Avenue
Jessup, PA
John J. Bocan Obituary

John J. Bocan of Jessup died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Ethel Safko.

Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth Bocan. Educated in Jessup schools, he proudly served in the United States Army during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater in Okinawa, Japan. Before retirement, he was employed in the local garment industry and then went on to be a security guard. He enjoyed watching wrestling on TV and word search puzzles. He was a member of St. Michael's Church.

Also surviving are sons, Andrew J. Bocan; and David Bocan and wife, Roseanne, all of Jessup; daughters, Theresa Leach and husband, Allen, Hamlin; and Beverly Cottrell, Scranton; grandson, David Bocan Jr., Jessup; brother, Michael Bocan and wife, Veronica; and four nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 am in Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment with military honors will follow in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.

Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Visitors will be required to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and a mask will be required.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


