Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
John J. "Jack" Connolly

John J. "Jack" Connolly Obituary
John J. "Jack" Connolly, 90, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Wednesday at his home. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Galiney) Connolly, who passed away in 2002. The couple was married since June 8, 1958.

Born March 9, 1929, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John J. and Ann (Doriscavitch) Connolly.

Jack was a 1947 graduate of West Scranton High School. He obtained his master electrician certification, and was a certified plumber and a machinist. One could say he was a "Jack of all trades." He retired from the Chamberlain Corp., where he worked since 1967 as a machinist.

Jack was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District Lodge 1. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jack enjoyed traveling with his wife, Betty, and was an avid sports fan, particularly the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed spending time at the race track at Pocono Downs.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen Connolly Valenches and fiancé, Joseph Stahurski, of Thornhurst; and Carolyn Connolly and boyfriend, Mike Davis, of Joppa, Md.; a grandson, Leon Valenches; sister-in-law, Gloria Burke; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Gerald Burke, and sister, Kay Connolly.

The funeral will be Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. from St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

The family will receive friends and relatives Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Jack's family.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 5, 2019
