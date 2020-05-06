Home

John J. Cummings Sr.

John J. Cummings Sr. Obituary
John J. Cummings Sr., 60, of Waymart, died Monday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness.

Born Aug. 31, 1959, in Carbondale, son of the late Harold Sr. and Louise Robinson Cummings, John was a graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and had been self-employed as an electrician. He was a devoted father of five who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed taking care of his farm animals, machinery and garden. He was known for his willingness to help anyone with anything. John was considerate, knowledgeable and kind both in his professional and personal life. He will be deeply missed and loved by his family, friends and all who knew him.

He is survived by five children, John Cummings Jr. and wife, Sheena, Waymart; Stacey Lutkowski and husband, Carl, Old Forge; Samantha Hayden and husband, Jeremy, Waymart; Sharlene Cummings, Lake Ariel; and Jared Cummings and fiancée, Alyssa, Lake Ariel; four grandchildren, Khamron Harper, Emma Cummings, Peyton and Carl Lutkowski; two brothers, James Cummings and wife, Dawn, South Canaan; and Paul Cummings, Carbondale; and a niece, Shauna Cummings.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Harold Jr. and Craig Cummings.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date under his favorite willow tree at the family's convenience. Private funeral services were held from Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.

Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020
