John J. Duggan, Scranton, died Sunday at the Gardens of Scranton after a lengthy illness.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Jean Gower Duggan. A graduate of West Scranton High School, he was employed by Harper and Row Publishing before retirement.
Surviving are daughter, Karen Patterson and husband, Shawn, Jessup; granddaughter, Hailey Anuszew-ski, Jessup; grandson, Spc. Shane Anuszewski, Fort Bragg, N.C.; and his true love, Caroline Calpin, Jessup.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Gardens for its exceptional care and love for John while under their care.
Arrangements are by the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation took place at the on-site crematorium, Hickory Crematory.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 8, 2019