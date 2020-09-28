Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
John J. Earley Obituary

John J. Earley, 92, passed away at his home in Dunmore on Sept. 25. The son of the late Anthony and Anna Dempsey Earley, he and his wife, Ann Marie, had been married for 72 years at the time of her death in April of this year.

He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church and had great devotion to St. Ann. He and his wife made the Monday devotion at St. Ann's Monastery/Basilica for more than seven decades.

He is survived by his children, Marianne and husband, Nick Pokoluk; Kathleen Barrett; Jack and wife, Rosie; and Tim and wife, Margee; grandchildren, Megan, Nick, Jennifer, Michael, Erin, Rory, Amy, Jackie, Molly, Katie, Tim, John, Michael, Eamon; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Lily, Dimity, Ben, Maggie, Caitlin, Rhiannon, Megan, Cilian, Aiobhan, Conor, Grace, Riley, Tommy, Cooper, Jack, Henry, Maeve, Caleb, Jack and Connor.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Patrick; brothers, James and Anthony; and sisters, Mary, Ann and Regina.

Services will be private.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


