John J. Elston Obituary
John J. Elston, 73, Scranton, died Wednesday at the home of his daughter. His wife of 47 years is Marie Karzenowski Elston.

Born in Newark, N.J., son of Lucille Elston, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed movies and telling childhood stories. Before retirement, he owned a pest control business.

Also surviving are a daughter, Dawn Elston, Scranton; four grandchildren, Brandon and Christian Barnes; and Elizabeth and Roberto Curet.

He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Samuel Barnes and Noah Andrew Curet.

A funeral service will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on July 26, 2019
