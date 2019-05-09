Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. "Jack" Evans Sr.. View Sign Service Information Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care 157 S Main Ave Scranton , PA 18504 (570)-342-0630 Send Flowers Obituary

John J. "Jack" Evans Sr., a longtime Dunmore resident, passed away on May 7, two days prior to his 85th birthday, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Angelina "Chucky" Cipriano Evans.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Arnold and Helen Saxton Evans.



Jack was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and, afterward, began his career in retail at the Scranton Dry Goods Co., where he met his wife, Chucky, whom he often referred to as "my chickadee." He was employed as a retail manager at Sugerman's department store in Eynon for many years and, prior to full retirement, worked at FNCB.



He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, and had been active for many years as a Boy Scout Leader of Troop 88. He was also a youth basketball coach for the town's Biddy Basketball program. Jack had been a member of the Elmhurst County Club, enjoying golf and dining out. Jack was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who enjoyed being with his family.



Surviving are two daughters, Mary Gormisky and husband, Keith, Blue Bell, Pa.; Angela Domenick and husband, Ben, Milton, Del.; two sons, Sam Evans and wife, June, Milford, Conn.; Jack Evans Jr. and wife, Patty, Davidson, N.C.; grandchildren, Jessica Mislinski and husband, Justin; Ben Domenick and wife, Kelly; Paul Gormisky and wife, Jill; Elizabeth Gormisky, Robert Gormisky, Bryan Evans, Danielle Evans; Taylor Evans and wife, Bethany; Morgan Evans and Casey Evans; great-grandchildren, Madeline Mislinski, Matthew Mislinski and Scarlett Gormisky; as well as several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Saturday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, Jr., supervisor, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to church the morning of the funeral.



Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Northeastern PA Council, 72 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507; or Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, 350 Hale Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17104.

