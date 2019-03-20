Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. "Jack" Gavin Sr.. View Sign

John J. "Jack" Gavin Sr., 91, of the Providence section of Scranton, died Saturday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after an illness. His wife of 64 years is the former Joan Leonard.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Vincent and Linda Ford Gavin. Educated in Scranton schools, he was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving in the United States Army and the United States Army Air Corps.



Before his retirement, he was employed as a supervisor by the United States Postal Service for many years. After retirement, he worked at Quinn's Supermarket.



He was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and Notre Dame. A devoted member of the Court Street United Methodist Church, he served in many committees, was a trustee and an usher.



Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law and amazing grandfather to his pride and joy, John J. Gavin III, whom he cherished and who also cherished his Poppy. Blessed are we and those who were fortunate enough to have had this man of strength, faith and courage in our lives.



The family would like to thank Dr. James McKenna and the nursing staff from the fifth and fourth floors at Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Also surviving are a son, John Gavin Jr. and wife, Michelle, Olyphant; a grandson, John Gavin III, Olyphant; a brother, Gene Gavin and wife, Harriett, Laurel Run, Luzerne County; a sister, Kathy Myers, and husband, Jerry, Lake Winola; sister-in-law, Martha Murazzi and husband, John, Scranton; sister-in-law, Marie Naro Gavin, Dunmore; sister-in-law, Helen Leonard, Dunmore; sister-in-law, Betty Leonard, Scranton; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Vincent, Edward, Paul, Robert and Francis; and sisters, Marie Schmidt, Doloris Wysock and Ann Gavin.



Funeral services will be Friday at 6 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Doug Posegate, pastor of Court Street and Embury United Methodist churches, as officiating clergy. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 3 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Court Street United Methodist Church, 816 Court St., Scranton, PA 18508; or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.





John J. "Jack" Gavin Sr., 91, of the Providence section of Scranton, died Saturday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after an illness. His wife of 64 years is the former Joan Leonard.Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Vincent and Linda Ford Gavin. Educated in Scranton schools, he was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving in the United States Army and the United States Army Air Corps.Before his retirement, he was employed as a supervisor by the United States Postal Service for many years. After retirement, he worked at Quinn's Supermarket.He was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and Notre Dame. A devoted member of the Court Street United Methodist Church, he served in many committees, was a trustee and an usher.Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law and amazing grandfather to his pride and joy, John J. Gavin III, whom he cherished and who also cherished his Poppy. Blessed are we and those who were fortunate enough to have had this man of strength, faith and courage in our lives.The family would like to thank Dr. James McKenna and the nursing staff from the fifth and fourth floors at Geisinger Community Medical Center.Also surviving are a son, John Gavin Jr. and wife, Michelle, Olyphant; a grandson, John Gavin III, Olyphant; a brother, Gene Gavin and wife, Harriett, Laurel Run, Luzerne County; a sister, Kathy Myers, and husband, Jerry, Lake Winola; sister-in-law, Martha Murazzi and husband, John, Scranton; sister-in-law, Marie Naro Gavin, Dunmore; sister-in-law, Helen Leonard, Dunmore; sister-in-law, Betty Leonard, Scranton; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Vincent, Edward, Paul, Robert and Francis; and sisters, Marie Schmidt, Doloris Wysock and Ann Gavin.Funeral services will be Friday at 6 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Doug Posegate, pastor of Court Street and Embury United Methodist churches, as officiating clergy. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 3 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Court Street United Methodist Church, 816 Court St., Scranton, PA 18508; or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence. Funeral Home Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 344-6512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.