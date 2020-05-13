|
John J. Genell Jr., age 89, of Meadowbrook, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, at Blue Bell Place in Blue Bell, Pa.
He was born in Old Forge, Pa., on July 13, 1930, the son of the late John J. Genell Sr. and Rose (Trotta) Genell.
John was a resident of Meadowbrook for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Hilary of Poitiers Church of Rydal. While his children were growing up, John was active in the East Abington Little League as well as the Indian Guides.
John graduated from the University of Scranton with a B.S. in accounting and then earned his Masters in Business Administration from Temple University. He worked for the U.S. Department of the Navy as an accountant and also operated his private tax accounting practice on the side. He was a member of the National Society of Tax Professionals.
John honorably served in the United States Army.
He was the husband of the late Julie C. Genell (nee Rinaldi).
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa (and Thomas) Mountain, of Wescosville, Pa.; two sons, John J. Genell III, of Denver, Colo.; and Christopher (and Kyra) Genell, of Fleetwood, Pa.; and seven grandchildren, Thomas Mountain, Alex Mountain (and Elizabeth Stiles), Jason Mountain, Hanna Genell, Sara Genell, Robert Genell and Emma Genell.
Along with his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Matilda Angeli.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for the family on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. in St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Road, Rydal, PA 19046. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass will be available on John's obituary page at www.msrfh.com.
John will be entombed with his wife Julie in their private mausoleum in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010; www.boystown.org.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600; www.msrfh.com.
